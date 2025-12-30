Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AWEG) Short Interest Down 31.8% in December

Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AWEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,015 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 1,489 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AWEG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 289. Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This represents a yield of 217.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF Company Profile

The Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF (AWEG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in US, mid-cap growth equities with an ESG risk rating of medium from Sustainalytics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. AWEG was launched on Mar 6, 2023 and is managed by Alger.

