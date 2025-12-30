Reviewing Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) and Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC)

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Market Capital and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Market Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Liberty Latin America 2 0 1 0 1.67

Liberty Latin America has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.76%. Given Liberty Latin America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Old Market Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Market Capital -22.01% -5.81% -3.91% Liberty Latin America -16.57% -54.11% -5.95%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Old Market Capital and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Old Market Capital has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Market Capital and Liberty Latin America”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Market Capital $9.37 million 3.77 -$5.15 million ($0.32) -16.25 Liberty Latin America $4.46 billion 0.33 -$657.00 million ($3.69) -2.01

Old Market Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America. Old Market Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Latin America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Market Capital beats Liberty Latin America on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Market Capital

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

