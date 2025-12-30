CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $73.90. 13,186,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 24,679,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

Specifically, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $22,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWV. Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Macquarie reduced their price target on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

