B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,541 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 32,620 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

RILYT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

B. Riley Financial, Inc 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ: RILYT) are unsecured, senior obligations of B. Riley Financial, Inc, a diversified financial services holding company. The notes bear interest at an annual rate of 6.00%, payable semi-annually, and mature in August 2028. As senior unsecured debt, these notes rank equally with other unsecured obligations of the company and are structurally subordinated to any secured debt.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides a broad suite of services including investment banking, financial advisory, wealth management, merchant banking, and asset management.

