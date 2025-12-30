SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA) Short Interest Update

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,930 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 4,536 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 55,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,764. The company has a market cap of $575.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF

About SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF ( NASDAQ:RAA Free Report ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds. The strategy involves monitoring five broad asset classes and adjusting the weighting to each using various trend-following techniques RAA was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by SMI Funds.

