iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Up 26.1% – Here’s What Happened

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) was up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 738,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,059% from the average daily volume of 63,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

