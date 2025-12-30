Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,776% compared to the average volume of 365 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. 1,265,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Ventas has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,300. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,144 shares of company stock valued at $50,583,468. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1,557.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Ventas by 76.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Ventas by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

