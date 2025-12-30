MFA Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 50,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,529% compared to the typical daily volume of 587 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MFA Financial by 40.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in MFA Financial by 540.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,509. The company has a market capitalization of $985.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 17.51%.The business had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MFA

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial’s investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.