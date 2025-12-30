Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,801 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 154% compared to the typical volume of 1,498 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. 10,266,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 91.95% and a negative return on equity of 414.17%. The business had revenue of $159.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Several major analysts reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings even after cutting targets, signaling continued conviction in Ultragenyx’s remaining pipeline and long?term value; that support likely helped the stock bounce. Analyst Price Target Coverage

Several major analysts reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings even after cutting targets, signaling continued conviction in Ultragenyx’s remaining pipeline and long?term value; that support likely helped the stock bounce. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow — investors bought ~3,801 call contracts (a ~154% jump vs. average) — indicating speculative buying or hedging that can amplify intraday gains. (Market options data)

Unusual options flow — investors bought ~3,801 call contracts (a ~154% jump vs. average) — indicating speculative buying or hedging that can amplify intraday gains. (Market options data) Neutral Sentiment: Insider transaction: CAO Theodore Huizenga sold 85 shares (a very small stake reduction), which is routine and not a material insider exit. SEC filing: Insider Sale Filing

Insider transaction: CAO Theodore Huizenga sold 85 shares (a very small stake reduction), which is routine and not a material insider exit. SEC filing: Neutral Sentiment: Trading was briefly halted on RARE when the company released the clinical update; halts can intensify moves but are procedural. (News pending halt)

Trading was briefly halted on RARE when the company released the clinical update; halts can intensify moves but are procedural. (News pending halt) Negative Sentiment: Ultragenyx and partner Mereo announced Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies of setrusumab (UX143) in osteogenesis imperfecta failed to meet their primary endpoint (no significant reduction in clinical fracture rate). This clinical failure was the primary driver of yesterday’s large share decline and a >$1B market?cap hit. Reuters: Trial Failure

Ultragenyx and partner Mereo announced Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies of setrusumab (UX143) in osteogenesis imperfecta failed to meet their primary endpoint (no significant reduction in clinical fracture rate). This clinical failure was the primary driver of yesterday’s large share decline and a >$1B market?cap hit. Negative Sentiment: The Portnoy Law Firm has opened an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action, increasing legal and headline risk for the stock. GlobeNewswire: Legal Investigation

The Portnoy Law Firm has opened an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action, increasing legal and headline risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Several firms slashed price targets (Jefferies, Baird, Leerink, Wells Fargo), lowering near?term upside expectations even where ratings were maintained; that compresses the stock’s valuation runway until new positive data or guidance. Analyst Target Cuts

Several firms slashed price targets (Jefferies, Baird, Leerink, Wells Fargo), lowering near?term upside expectations even where ratings were maintained; that compresses the stock’s valuation runway until new positive data or guidance. Negative Sentiment: Management indicated significant cutbacks following the study miss, a step that can reduce burn but also signals scaled?back near?term growth. BizJ: Cuts After Failure

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $112,086.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 95,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,411.48. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,108 shares of company stock valued at $365,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

