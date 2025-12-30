RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.2730 and last traded at $47.2730, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

RENISHAW PLC 20 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07.

About RENISHAW PLC 20

Renishaw plc is a UK-based engineering and scientific technology company that designs, manufactures and supplies precision measurement and process control equipment. Its core expertise lies in metrology, with solutions that help manufacturers ensure accuracy, repeatability and productivity throughout the design, inspection and assembly stages of component production.

The company’s metrology portfolio includes coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), machine tool probes, gauging systems and calibration artefacts.

