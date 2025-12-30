Comparing AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) and CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) and AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CHS has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS $35.46 billion N/A $597.92 million N/A N/A AgriFORCE Growing Systems $751,781.00 4.33 -$16.27 million ($36.94) -0.07

This table compares CHS and AgriFORCE Growing Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CHS and AgriFORCE Growing Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS 0 0 0 0 0.00 AgriFORCE Growing Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares CHS and AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS 1.69% 6.96% 3.06% AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -193.94% -84.08%

Summary

CHS beats AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHS

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. CHS Inc. was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

