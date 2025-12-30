Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 15746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.7650.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hochschild Mining plc is a London?based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by?product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th?century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

