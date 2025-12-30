iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 215,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 78,625 shares.The stock last traded at $104.45 and had previously closed at $104.48.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

