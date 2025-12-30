Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Update

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,493,008 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 3,028,286 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,984,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,984,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Soluna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soluna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Soluna in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Soluna Stock Performance
Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 170.50% and a negative net margin of 274.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNH. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Soluna in the third quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soluna in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Soluna in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Soluna during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Soluna during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Soluna
Soluna Computing, Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) is a renewable energy and computing company that develops, constructs and operates utility?scale wind and solar projects designed to power high-performance computing workloads. By integrating power generation with data processing infrastructure, Soluna targets applications such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain validation, artificial intelligence training and other cloud?based or on-premises computing tasks that can flex to available renewable output.
The company manages the full project lifecycle—site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction and operations—with a focus on regions that offer abundant wind or solar resources yet face limitations in grid infrastructure.
