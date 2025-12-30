Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Shares Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.35. 122,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 349,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Get Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INR

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $934.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

In other news, Director David P. Poole purchased 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $111,879.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,929.24. The trade was a 115.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 533 aircraft flying to 279 destinations. International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.