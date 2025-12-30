Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1349 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 49.9% increase from Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $26.82.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income. DIVP was launched on Mar 6, 2024 and is issued by Cullen.

