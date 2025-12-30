KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0418 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Performance

KEMX traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.82. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47.

Get KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.