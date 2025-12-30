3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI) Announces $0.35 Dividend

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDGI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,514. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.10. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Company Profile

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

