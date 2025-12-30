3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI) Announces $0.35 Dividend

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EDGI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,514. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.10. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.
3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Company Profile
