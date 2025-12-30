Global X Cybersecurity ETF Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BUG)

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0119 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 229,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,041. The firm has a market cap of $988.79 million, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.