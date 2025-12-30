Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCR. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Natl Bk Canada lowered shares of Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.43.

Shares of Strathcona Resources stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 52,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,726. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$45.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.37. The firm has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

