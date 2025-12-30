GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading Up 37.2% – Here’s Why

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 37.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 418,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 131,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

GMV Minerals Trading Up 37.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$36.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.13.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona. It also holds interest in the Daisy Creek Lithium project, consisting of eighty-two lode claims covering an area of 18 square miles and located in Lander County, north-central Nevada.

