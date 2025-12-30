First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Up 57.0% in December

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,986 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 2,539 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $114.46. 7,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,324. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $938.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.3713 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYX. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

