First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Up 57.0% in December

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,986 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 2,539 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $114.46. 7,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,324. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $938.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.3713 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
