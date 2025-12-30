AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.25 and last traded at $79.3090. 623,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,016,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.06.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In related news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield bought 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $321,300.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,299.08. This represents a 37.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $2,813,946.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,231.40. This trade represents a 50.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in AAON by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,715,000 after acquiring an additional 117,446 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of AAON by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 27,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,574,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AAON by 1,346.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

