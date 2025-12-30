Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 68666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Endurance Gold Trading Down 7.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

