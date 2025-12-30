Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,430 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 11,042 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Infrastructure Active ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIFR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Infrastructure Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Infrastructure Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Infrastructure Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global Infrastructure Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Infrastructure Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000.

Get Global Infrastructure Active ETF alerts:

Global Infrastructure Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RIFR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. Global Infrastructure Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Global Infrastructure Active ETF Announces Dividend

Global Infrastructure Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2518 per share. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Russell Investments Exchange Traded Funds – Global Infrastructure Active ETF is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Russell Investment Management, LLC . The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, Cohen & Steers UK Limited, Cohen & Steers Asia Limited and First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across ownership or operation of infrastructure assets, such as the physical structures, networks and systems of transportation, energy, water and sewage, medical facilities, government facilities and communication assets sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Infrastructure Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Infrastructure Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.