Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.75. 850,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,697,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCX. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,675,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000.

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

