Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.56

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.562 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 172.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

RAYJ traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117. The company has a market cap of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.65. Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

The Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (RAYJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in Japanese stocks. The fund targets firms that are perceived to exhibit sustainable earnings growth and sector flexibility RAYJ was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Rayliant.

