Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.56

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.562 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 172.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Price Performance
RAYJ traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117. The company has a market cap of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.65. Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.
Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Company Profile
