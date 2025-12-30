United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,911,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 9,687,162 shares.The stock last traded at $13.1550 and had previously closed at $13.05.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $632.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 49.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 139.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

