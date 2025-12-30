United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 2805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.67.

United Co.s Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.03.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 85.56%.The firm had revenue of C$214.11 million for the quarter.

United Co.s Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities. Net equity value and net investment income may vary significantly from period to period depending on the economic environment and market conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.