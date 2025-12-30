Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Trading Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDNMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Edenred from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Edenred alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EDNMY

Edenred Stock Performance

Edenred Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

(Get Free Report)

Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.

The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.