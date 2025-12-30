Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264 and last traded at GBX 264, with a volume of 117842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.

A number of research firms have commented on GFM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Griffin Mining from GBX 220 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.

The stock has a market capitalization of £466.20 million, a P/E ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.34.

Griffin Mining Limited (“Griffin” or “the Company”) is a mining and investment company, incorporated in Bermuda in 1988 whose shares were admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) in 1997.

The major asset of the Company is an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (“Hebei Hua Ao”) through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (“China Zinc”), which holds licences, the operating mine and processing facilities (the “Caijiaying Mine”) near Zhangjiakou City in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”).

