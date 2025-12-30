3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGUGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1028 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 331.9% increase from 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Stock Performance

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,350. 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Company Profile

The 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (EDGU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US equity securities with a focus on sector and market capitalization selections. The fund adjusts its portfolio in response to U.S EDGU was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

