Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1955 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 20.1% increase from Touchstone Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF Stock Performance

DVND traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 8,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719. Touchstone Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by actively selecting US large-cap companies with sustainable competitive advantages that pay reliable, growing dividends at reasonable valuations. DVND was launched on Aug 2, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

