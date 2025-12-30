Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 504078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon. It also entered into an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine project located in British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Kent Exploration Inc and changed its name to Bayhorse Silver Inc in December 2013.

