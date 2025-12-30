Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CBLS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 4,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. Clough Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Hedged Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Hedged Equity ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 7.83% of Clough Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure. CBLS was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.

