GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2025

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGDGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 1437269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 7.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.97.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. GoGold Resources had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of C$26.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0349744 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.