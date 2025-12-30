GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 1437269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 7.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.97.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. GoGold Resources had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of C$26.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0349744 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

