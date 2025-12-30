3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 60.1% increase from 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

EDGF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 10,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,631. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

The 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (EDGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invests in fixed income securities of various maturities and credit quality. The fund dynamically shifts across various debt securities depending on market conditions. EDGF was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

