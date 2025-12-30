3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 60.1% increase from 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
EDGF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 10,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,631. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $27.28.
About 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
