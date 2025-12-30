Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2802 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 104.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Global X CleanTech ETF Trading Down 1.0%
CTEC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $26.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.48.
About Global X CleanTech ETF
