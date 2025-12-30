Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2802 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 104.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Global X CleanTech ETF Trading Down 1.0%

CTEC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $26.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.48.

About Global X CleanTech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

