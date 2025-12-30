Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.03 and last traded at GBX 95, with a volume of 64329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.
About Portmeirion Group
“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”
Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical. Recognised around the world, our brands have a combined history of over 700 years.
With a consistent track record of growth, our revenue is generated from a variety of different channels, markets, currencies and product categories.
