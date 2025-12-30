Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.03 and last traded at GBX 95, with a volume of 64329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

Portmeirion Group Trading Down 2.6%

About Portmeirion Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 150.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical. Recognised around the world, our brands have a combined history of over 700 years.

With a consistent track record of growth, our revenue is generated from a variety of different channels, markets, currencies and product categories.

