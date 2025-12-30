Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.35, with a volume of 401412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

Coro Energy Trading Down 12.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.51.

About Coro Energy

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

