Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,252 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 21,724 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Wireless

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Wireless by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 29.0% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 84,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FKWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Franklin Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Franklin Wireless in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Franklin Wireless Stock Down 2.8%

FKWL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. Franklin Wireless has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Franklin Wireless Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corporation, headquartered in Fremont, California, designs and manufactures a range of cellular wireless devices and solutions. The company’s product lineup includes 4G LTE and 5G NR modules, routers, gateways and USB dongles under its MYFi brand, catering to both consumer and industrial applications. Franklin Wireless focuses on high-speed data communications, remote monitoring and mobile broadband, making its devices suitable for IoT deployments, enterprise networking and M2M connectivity.

Since its founding in 2005, Franklin Wireless has combined in-house research and development with strategic manufacturing partnerships across Asia and North America.

Featured Stories

