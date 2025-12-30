Head-To-Head Contrast: ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitesse Energy and ZaZa Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $242.00 million 3.11 $21.06 million $0.50 38.90 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vitesse Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vitesse Energy and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 5 2 0 2.29 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.98%. Given Vitesse Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vitesse Energy and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy 7.70% 5.71% 3.87% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About ZaZa Energy

(Get Free Report)

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.