Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.7750. 264,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,572,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $811.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,963.54% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,188,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,346. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason O’byrne sold 6,799 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,497.56. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,031,666 shares of company stock worth $18,292,045. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $65,100,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 132,466 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,526,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 519,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 787,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 911,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 215,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell?based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID?19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

