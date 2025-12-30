Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.52. 233,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 125,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $4.50 price objective on Uxin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Uxin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UXIN

Uxin Stock Up 4.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $661.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.51 million for the quarter.

About Uxin

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited is a China-based online and offline used car e-commerce platform that connects vehicle buyers and sellers through an integrated digital marketplace. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a network of physical used-car malls alongside its proprietary online platform, enabling customers to browse, inspect and purchase pre-owned vehicles with transparency and convenience.

The company’s core business activities encompass sourcing, quality assurance and distribution of used vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.