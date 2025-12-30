Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.52. 233,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 125,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $4.50 price objective on Uxin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UXIN
Uxin Stock Up 4.8%
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.51 million for the quarter.
About Uxin
Uxin Limited is a China-based online and offline used car e-commerce platform that connects vehicle buyers and sellers through an integrated digital marketplace. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a network of physical used-car malls alongside its proprietary online platform, enabling customers to browse, inspect and purchase pre-owned vehicles with transparency and convenience.
The company’s core business activities encompass sourcing, quality assurance and distribution of used vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Uxin
- BNZI Posts Record Q3 Revenue – See What’s Driving It.
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.