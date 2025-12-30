Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,373,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 267,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Star Diamond Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

