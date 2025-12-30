Future (LON:FUTR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 519.97 and last traded at GBX 526, with a volume of 183116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,235 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 984.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 592.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 670.31. The company has a market cap of £501.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 124.20 EPS for the quarter. Future had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Future plc will post 116.6270784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Future announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kevin Li Ying sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531, for a total transaction of £42,256.98. Also, insider Mark Brooker bought 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 553 per share, with a total value of £39,821.53. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

