First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,166,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 552,041 shares.The stock last traded at $23.5840 and had previously closed at $23.33.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $3.6647 dividend. This represents a $14.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 62.1%. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 58,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

