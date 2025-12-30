First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,166,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 552,041 shares.The stock last traded at $23.5840 and had previously closed at $23.33.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.2%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $3.6647 dividend. This represents a $14.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 62.1%. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- BNZI Posts Record Q3 Revenue – See What’s Driving It.
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.