Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS) Shares Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

Debenhams Capital PLC (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 and last traded at GBX 22. 4,041,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,166,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.20.

Debenhams Capital Trading Up 8.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.25. The stock has a market cap of £296.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Debenhams Capital Company Profile

