Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.08 and last traded at $47.80. 238,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 521,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $409.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.37 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 62.87% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $402,313.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,493.93. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $775,510.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,363,911.70. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10,028.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 159.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 1,742.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company’s core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

