Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Teijin Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.9065, but opened at $8.6450. Teijin shares last traded at $8.8750, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.05.

Teijin Limited is a diversified Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, with roots dating back to 1918 when it launched Japan’s first rayon manufacturing facility. Over the past century, the company has evolved into an integrated chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology group serving a wide range of global markets. Teijin operates through multiple business segments that include advanced fibers & composites, performance films, healthcare and IT solutions.

In its fibers & composites division, Teijin produces high-strength aramid fibers under brands such as Twaron and Technora, along with carbon fiber composite materials used in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications.

